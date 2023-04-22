A 38-year-old migrant who requested international protection and is hosted in the CARA of Isola Capo Rizzuto, in Calabria, was arrested by the flying squad on charges of sexually raping a nine-year-old girl, also a guest of the Center together with her family. The arrest took place in execution of a precautionary custody order in prison issued by the investigating judge at the Court of Crotone.

The little girl had told what happened to her mother: the 38-year-old would have taken advantage of her at a time when both would be alone. The report started the investigation, with the Crotone prosecutor’s office requesting and obtaining from the investigating judge the issue of the precautionary measure, which was carried out. The arrested person was taken to prison. “A gruesome, beastly violence, the one of which a nine-year-old girl was the victim inside the Cara of Isola Capo Rizzuto by a 38-year-old migrant from Cameroon. The government will do everything possible to support the little girl and her mother, whose dream of a better life in Europe has turned into the worst of nightmares ”, says Undersecretary for the Interior Wanda Ferro, of Fratelli d’Italia.

“I thank the Flying Squad of the Crotone Police Headquarters and the magistrates of the Public Prosecutor’s Office – he adds – who managed in a short time to identify and arrest the person responsible, an applicant for international protection. After such a dramatic and painful event, there is no room for political controversy. However, it is clear that a model of reception that opens the doors to thousands of people who arrive on our shores illegally cannot guarantee dignity or safety above all to migrants, especially the most fragile ones”.

“Strengthening structures and tools to identify who arrives – concludes Ferro – and speeding up the repatriation of those who are not entitled to remain legally in Italy is the only way to guarantee protection to those who are entitled to it through safe channels and encourage legal immigration, the only one that allows real integration to be built through the dignity of work. Solidarity cannot be a slogan that stops at the gates of the Cara”.