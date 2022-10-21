Long ago actor Kevin Spacey was accused of carrying out sexual abuse, for which he was immediately withdrawn from linked roles in series or other films that may come in the future. However, something positive has recently been declared for the artist and his relatives, since the New York court dismissed this serious accusation. The case was brought by Anthony Rapp, who says the actor inappropriately touched him at a party in 1986 when he was 14 years old. Rapp, now 50 and also an actor, filed the legal action in September 2020 and was seeking around $40 million in damages.



Today, following a three-week trial in Manhattan federal court, the jury found that Rapp had failed to prove his claim that Spacey made an unwelcome sexual advance. The deliberations lasted more than an hour and, after the judge read the verdict, it was concluded that the case had come to an end. It is worth commenting that the actor has more charges against him, but absorbing one has given him a lot of peace of mind, he even hugged the lawyers due to all the pressure he felt on his shoulders. Not everything is over, since he will continue to have subsequent trials, in which it is fully sought to prove his innocence. Via: BBCNews



The post Abuse Lawsuit for Kevin Spacey Gets Conclusion first appeared on Atomix.

#Abuse #lawsuit #Kevin #Spacey #conclusion