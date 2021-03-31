VA few days ago, a former student at a prestigious private girls’ school received a notice of allegations against a teacher in connection with inappropriate sexual relations and drug use with schoolgirls. The report, distributed via a group chat, urged anyone with knowledge or experience of these allegations to report to the teacher responsible for student protection “in order to protect current and future students”. The recipient of the circular and her friends, who are now in their mid-twenties, were not surprised. This teacher was already in disrepute during her school days. At their farewell party, the girls even talked to a teacher about it. She just shook her head and said that the colleagues had all warned him. But the school looked the other way.

Gina Thomas Features correspondent based in London.

It is no accident that the call has now been circulated. Last summer, 22-year-old Some Sara, who was laughed at, humiliated and sexually abused by boys as a teenager, set up a platform with the aim of putting an end to the tacitly tolerated “culture of rape”. Some Sara posted an invitation on the Everyone’s Invited website to testify anonymously about experiences like hers. Thousands came forward with disturbing stories that they had often kept to themselves for years. It describes initiation rites of girls who have to strip when they enter high school in a boys’ school, and there are reports of competitions in which boys challenge each other to sleep with the supposedly ugliest girl. There is talk of point systems for evaluating sexual performance and rewards for the highest number of sexual trophies. Even a nine-year-old was forced to send nude photos. These customs are so common in the UK that many believed they were “normal”. The scale is staggering.

Demands for a men’s curfew

In the past few weeks the initial current has turned into a flood. There are two reasons for this, which say as much about the zeitgeist as about the English class consciousness. On the one hand, there is the murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard, who disappeared on the way home at 9:30 in the evening and was found dead a week later. The case hit a nerve and sparked violent reactions, especially since the man accused of her murder is a police officer. There was a reputation for reclaiming the streets for women and ending misogyny. Some even called for a curfew for men. The case of Sarah Everard was politically instrumentalized as a symbol of male violence against women, so that friends of the murdered stayed away from the candle vigil. The clumsy behavior of the police, who were in the predicament of ensuring that the corona measures were observed, gave rise to new allegations of sexism and toxic masculinity.

The great attention paid to Some Sara’s initiative is also due to the fact that the website now also lists the schools whose former or current students report on the culture of sexual harassment and assault. The fact that there are several well-known private schools among the schools listed there is exploited by the British media to fuel prejudice against a privileged elite. Unfortunately, it turns out that the exacerbated sexual bullying among peers due to technology and social networks, just like the attacks by adults on schoolchildren, is by no means limited to the private sector.

It is unfortunate that Some Sara’s initiative might have caused less of a stir if these conditions had prevailed in the government sector in particular. A senior police officer now spoke of a national scandal that marked a new “MeToo moment” in education. The Conservative chairman of the parliamentary education committee was reminded of William Golding’s “Lord of the Flies”, although the novel about the brutal behavior of children when civilizing rules no longer apply does not feature girls.