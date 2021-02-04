D.he Cologne city dean was considered a priest who is not suspect of any rebellious tendencies. He belongs to the cathedral chapter and previously headed the “Pastoral Care” department in the Cologne Vicariate General. But at the weekend Robert Kleine also lost patience with his archbishop and the diocese leadership. In the “Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger” and “Express” he expressed what many think, but so far no leading cleric of the archdiocese had publicly spoken out: Kleine called on the diocese leaders, including the cardinal, to admit to mistakes and to accept consequences pull, even before March 18, when the new abuse report by the Cologne law firm Gercke Wollschläger is published.

Daniel Deckers in the political editorial department responsible for “The Present”.

The diocese continues to hold back the first report by a Munich law firm because of alleged methodological deficiencies. The archbishopric announced that it would “reveal everything and name names” on March 18, but “everyone already knows the names,” said Kleine. “Everyone knows who was in a position of responsibility in the archbishopric: archbishops, vicars general, personnel managers”. Later, Kleine explained in the diocese’s own “domradio” that he “of course didn’t” want to distance himself from the archbishop. It was only an “invitation” to “take a very close look”.

How great the displeasure of the Archbishop and his Vicar General Markus Hofmann is with the handling of sexual abuse among the priests of the Archdiocese is also shown by the fact that a total of almost sixty clergy have signed two letters in which the handling of the reappraisal sexual abuse is sharply criticized.

Several other individual pastors are said to have communicated their loyalty conflict in personal letters. “We feel deeply connected to the Church, but we cannot identify with the current management of the current crisis of confidence in our Archdiocese,” says one of the two letters signed by 34 priests. “We are not ready to watch this development with quiet resignation.” The Catholic Church should not “develop into a sect”.

There has not been something like that before

There had never been anything comparable in the Archdiocese of Cologne. “There are names underneath that one could not have imagined a year ago,” says a pastor. It is no longer just those “who sign everything, the main thing is against Cologne”.

This is all the more remarkable as the clergy of the archdiocese is not exactly known for their rebelliousness, but after the 25-year term of office of Woelki’s predecessor, Cardinal Joachim Meisner, is considered largely adapted. The Archdiocese of Cologne currently has 387 priests “on active service”. About a third of them fully support the sharp criticism of Woelki, estimates one of the signatories; a third hold back, and a third remain loyal to the archbishop. Other pastors suspect that even a majority of the clergy support the concerns of the letter writers. Opinions then diverged when it came to the subject of resignation.

One hears different things among leading clergymen and pastors of the archdiocese: Woelki will not make it until March 18th, and if so, then this will be the last opportunity to “save face”, predicts one of them. Another says: “Either there will be a bang on March 18th so clearly that they will be swept away. Or there is an eternal hanging game and everyone gets stuck to their chairs. Then the climate in the archbishopric will be eaten away. ”He considers the second scenario to be more likely. If it should come to that, he feared a “huge wave” of people leaving the church.