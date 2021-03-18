NIt is not only in the Archdiocese of Cologne that recent history will have to be divided into a phase before March 18, 2021 and a phase after. Because since today the public has the certainty that the Archbishop of Cologne, Rainer Maria Cardinal Woelki, had for years: not any employees in the third and fourth rows have been guilty of clear and serious breaches of duty in dealing with cases of abuse until recently, Instead, it was world-class cardinals like Joseph Höffner and Joachim Meisner, vicars general like Norbert Feldhoff and today’s Auxiliary Bishop Dominik Schwaderlapp who were among the strongest figures among their kind, and also today’s Archbishop of Hamburg, Stefan Heße.

The “Nothing-suspected”, which Meisner claimed for himself long after becoming aware of more than a hundred accusations in 2010 alone, in the chest tone of conviction, lets the bar bend. The same is true of the number games a Schwaderlapp in the association with the then HR manager Heße, who honestly assured the public in 2011 that they were only aware of very few cases of abuse allegations. How could they believe that they would never be held accountable for these scams? And what is to be made of a top ecclesiastical judge who has to have the experts appointed by Woelki certify that he has given false legal information in several cases?

On this Thursday, the long-cherished (self-) image of a powerful, well-run church on the Rhine collapsed like a house of cards: the church judge and released from his duties, the auxiliary bishop offers Pope Francis the resignation, the fate of the archbishop of Hamburg By sending the report to the Vatican, it is also subject to the judgment of the Pope, and the reputation of Meisner, the champion of pure and true doctrine washed with every ecclesiastical policy, is darkened beyond recognition.

The only figure still standing is Cardinal Woelki. The experts did not prove any breaches of duty – which in at least one case should not stand up to the judgment of serious canon lawyers. But no matter how the dispute over the O. case is likely to end – Woelki was the one who had been saying since 2018 that the names of those who were guilty of clear breaches of duty in the exercise of their office should be made public. He kept his word, even though by suppressing an initial expert opinion he caused damage to his reputation in another way that could hardly be repaired.