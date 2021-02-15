The Archdiocese of Cologne is under criticism for clarifying the sexual abuse of children. An independent commission denounces that the “impression of cover-up” in the archbishopric is stronger than “trust in a real will to clarify”.

North Rhine-Westphalia Abuse in the church Commission expresses “serious doubts” about the will to clarify in the Archdiocese of Cologne

D.he independent commission for the investigation of sexual abuse of children urges transparency in the investigation of abuse in the Archdiocese of Cologne. The reprocessing process that has been started “is now badly damaged”, according to a statement published on Monday by the committee at the Federal Government’s Abuse Commissioner.

“From the outside, the impression of a cover-up in the proceedings in the Archdiocese of Cologne is stronger than the trust in a real will to come to terms with it,” it continues. Not to publish the commissioned expert opinion on the extent of the abuse in the archdiocese, arouses “considerable doubts about the will to honestly come to terms with it”.

The Catholic Archbishop Rainer Maria Woelki has been criticized for not wanting to publish an abuse report commissioned by him in 2018 and now completed by a Munich law firm. Instead, the cardinal commissioned a new report to be published on March 18. Woelki is also accused of cover-up because he did not report a suspected abuse case to the Apostolic See in Rome in 2015 after examining personnel files.

The processing commission stated that clarification was urgently needed for those affected and civil society. What weighs particularly heavily is “that some members of the Advisory Board in the Archdiocese of Cologne feel they have been instrumentalized”.

They have agreed to support the diocese in solving the crimes of the past and in improving prevention. “You have placed a trust in the diocese that has now been seriously disappointed,” says the statement.

The commission referred to the recommendations it had submitted on dealing with sexual violence. Accordingly, independence, transparency, contractual security as well as the participation and participation of those affected must be guaranteed.

In a conversation with the epd, the independent abuse officer Johannes-Wilhelm Rörig also called for an independent review in the Archdiocese of Cologne. “The archbishopric should quickly ensure transparency,” said Rörig.