D.he former successful coach John Geddert, who was investigated in connection with the abuse scandal in American gymnastics, has committed suicide. Shortly after he was charged with sexual abuse and human trafficking by the Michigan State Justice, he was found lifeless. This was shared by the Attorney General under the Direction by Dana Nessel on Thursday With. The 63-year-old Geddert had been suspended by the American Gymnastics Federation after the scandal surrounding the now convicted team doctor Larry Nassar and then retired.

Nessel, who is attorney general and attorney general in the American judicial system, accused Geddert of human trafficking, forced labor, continuing a criminal organization, sexual abuse and lying to a law enforcement officer in connection with a criminal investigation. “My office was told that the body of John Geddert was found in the late afternoon after he had committed suicide. This is a tragic end to a tragic story for everyone involved, ”shared Nettle early Thursday evening (local time).

“No knowledge” at Geddert?

Geddert looked after the victorious American women’s team at the 2012 Olympic Games in London and ran a gym in Lansing, where the convicted Larry Nassar also looked after injured gymnasts. His most successful gymnast was Jordyn Wieber, who was all around world champion in 2011 and Olympic champion a year later.



During the Nassar trial, Geddert had always underlined that he had “no knowledge” of the crimes committed by Nassar, who was sentenced to 175 years in prison. The former medic pleaded guilty to sexually abusing several gymnasts during the trials. A total of hundreds of gymnasts and their parents had been filed against him, including Olympic champions Alexandra Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Simone Biles.

Nessel wrote on Twitter after the indictment was brought: “These allegations involve various types of verbal, physical and sexual abuse committed by the defendant against various young women.” Nessel thanked the “survivors who cooperated with us in the investigation and.” have bravely told their story ”. Geddert is said to have covered Nassar’s machinations, among other things. Neither the former coach nor his lawyer had commented on the charges.

Geddert was also accused of two sexual assaults. In both cases it concerns female athletes aged 13 and 16 who are not named. Geddert also let the young athletes work under tough, sometimes unworthy conditions. Some of the athletes suffered injuries and Geddert used coercion and threats of violence to make them compliant.

The American Gymnastics Federation had offered the victims compensation totaling $ 215 million. An amicable solution is being sought with the representatives of the athletes concerned, said Li Li Leung, head of the association. With an agreement on severance payments of the equivalent of 195 million euros, the association wants to avert the threatened legal proceedings with Nassar’s victims. Victim lawyers initially rejected the American association’s offer of compensation.