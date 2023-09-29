Abuse in gymnastics, coach Maccarani warned. Her prosecutor had defended her: “Only excess of love”

“There is no evidence of oppressive behavior towards the gymnasts” and indeed if one fault can be attributed to Emanuela Maccarani it is that of “excess affection towards Basta”, i.e. the gymnast who reported the technical director of the blue rhythm team . The federal prosecutor of the Gymnastics Federation, Michele Rossetti, said this, thus motivating the request for a simple warning against Maccarani, accused of abuse by the national athletes themselves.

Request accepted by the National Federal Court of Gymnastics, which then warned the director of the Butterflies, acquitting the collaborator Olga Tishina.

The coach of the national rhythmic team and her assistant had been accused of “having adopted training methods that did not comply with the duties of correctness and professionalism by putting in place psychological pressure and experiencing the onset of eating and psychological disorders in some gymnasts” after the complaints from Nina Corradini and Anna Basta, former students of the Federal Academy of Desio.

What caused discussion was the position of the prosecutor’s office, which defended Maccarani by speaking of “excess affection” towards the gymnasts who reported the alleged abuse.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the warning requested for Maccarani “consists of a written reminder to be more careful in the future”.

“Instead, we believe there is evidence in the documents of a profile of guilt at the expense of Maccarani, that of excessive affection towards Basta, trying to recover her, making her perform with the aim of taking her to the Olympics, instead causing an inconvenience that we do not in doubt,” underlined federal prosecutor Michele Rossetti. “What we asked ourselves was: is it possible that oppressive actions aimed at obtaining an extra medal take place within this centre? The answer I seem to be able to state is that there has not been sufficient evidence that Maccarani behaved in this way aimed at winning.” For Tishina, however, the request for acquittal is “for not having committed the crime”.

“It’s been eleven difficult and painful months. This wound will remain with me for the rest of my life, but my conscience remains clear: in fact it has allowed me to work in recent months. Among other things, the hearing was open so the facts were clearly stated,” Maccarani said on the sidelines of the hearing.