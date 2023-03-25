Abuse | IL: Ben Zyskowicz was attacked in Itäkeskus

According to Iltalehti, Zyskowicz was at Itäkeskus metro station waiting for the metro to Vuosaari when a man came to the scene and started threatening him.

The coalition Congressman Ben Zyskowicz was beaten on Saturday in Itäkeskus, says Evening newspaper. According to the newspaper, Zyskowicz was at the Itäkeskus metro station waiting for the metro to Vuosaari when a man came to the scene and started threatening him. The news is updated.

#Abuse #Ben #Zyskowicz #attacked #Itäkeskus