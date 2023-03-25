Saturday, March 25, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Abuse | IL: Ben Zyskowicz was attacked in Itäkeskus

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 25, 2023
in World Europe
0
Abuse | IL: Ben Zyskowicz was attacked in Itäkeskus

According to Iltalehti, Zyskowicz was at Itäkeskus metro station waiting for the metro to Vuosaari when a man came to the scene and started threatening him.

The coalition Congressman Ben Zyskowicz was beaten on Saturday in Itäkeskus, says Evening newspaper.

According to the newspaper, Zyskowicz was at the Itäkeskus metro station waiting for the metro to Vuosaari when a man came to the scene and started threatening him.

The news is updated.

#Abuse #Ben #Zyskowicz #attacked #Itäkeskus

See also  Number of road deaths remains high: 'think about helmet obligation for cyclists'
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
A new earthquake hits Kahramanmaraş, southern Turkey

A new earthquake hits Kahramanmaraş, southern Turkey

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result