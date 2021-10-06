I.In the abuse complex in Münster, the mother of the eleven-year-old main victim was sentenced on Wednesday to seven years and nine months in prison for aiding and abetting serious sexual abuse by omission. The District Court of Münster was convinced that the 32-year-old Sabrina K. had known for some time that her now 28-year-old then partner Adrian V regularly raped her son in the shared apartment. Nevertheless, she did not prevent the crimes.

The chamber stuck to the sentence under the demands of the prosecution, who had pronounced ten years in prison. Sabrina K. had comprehensively denied the allegations at the beginning of the trial, but then surprisingly made a partial confession before the pleading. She also admitted that she had thought the abuse possible since the end of 2019, but she was not able to end the relationship with Adrian V.

The perpetrator is considered to be the mastermind behind a pedo-criminal ring

As in all previous trials, the main trial against Sabrina K. also took place largely in camera for reasons of victim protection. Adrian V. is considered to be a key figure in a nationwide active pediatric criminal ring. At the beginning of July he was sentenced to 14 years imprisonment and subsequent preventive detention in the central trial for the abuse case in Münster.

According to the verdict, V. not only constantly raped Sabrina K.’s son himself, but also drove the boy all over Germany to take him to other pedo criminals. In the meantime, several men and also Adrian V’s mother have been sentenced to several years in prison.

It is still not possible to foresee when the investigation will be completed. By evaluating the enormous amounts of data that were found with Adrian V. and other pedo criminals, the police and public prosecutor’s office are still tracking down other suspects.