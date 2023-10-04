DHuman dignity is not a question of money. It shouldn’t be her. Everyone is equal before the law. The dignity of not a single person must be infringed. The state, whose constitution is primarily committed to human dignity, must neither objectify people nor watch them degenerate. He has to care for those who do not have the opportunity to do so for themselves.

However, this does not generally result in any entitlement to a specific action, or even to a specific amount of money. The state can also impose conditions and attach conditions to payments to those in need.

Not a problem of human dignity

Providing migrants with benefits in kind is constitutionally possible and is not a problem of human dignity, which often degenerates into small coin. Nothing stands in the way. It is also the state’s right to prevent abuse and reduce incentives. Strictly speaking, the transfer of money to the country of origin is evidence of the misuse of the specific service, or at least that the recipient does not urgently need it for themselves.

It is mandatory to take action against this. The phrase “reducing social benefits” sounds harsh, but it only means: taking the welfare state seriously. Nobody has to call for the EU here and basically not for the federal government either. The states could show that they are states and that the federal government only exists through them.

The Federal Constitutional Court should not be used as an excuse for one’s own inaction. The legislature is the first power. He must act when he deems it necessary. The Basic Law offers a broad framework. And the Karlsruhe judges are not slide rules either, but have mostly emphasized the connection to reality, especially in their decisions on the subsistence minimum. Whoever loses it will ultimately undermine the welfare state – and also human dignity.