The latest podcast from Annegriet Wietsma (The Deventer Media Case) has been high in the charts for some time now. I had to get in: the story moves slowly, but the many excursions form an interesting hidden history from the 1950s. George claims that as a teenager he performed sexual acts on the edge of the swimming pool to adults, including prominent Amsterdammers. However, the secretive post-war period and the somewhat naive-sounding but endearing George do not fully come to life. That’s because the real main character is Wietsma himself. More than a story, this podcast is an insight into her research. You can say that the thoroughness is unparalleled.

The Swimming Pool Club Seven episodes of 40 to 50 minutes NPO Radio 1/NTR.