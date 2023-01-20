Abuse and violence against school bus kids: driver arrested in Salento

Aggravated sexual assault and grooming of minors. These are the allegations made against a school bus driver from Lecce, arrested following a complaint from the father of one of the alleged victims.

There are at least six cases disputed by the Lecce prosecutor’s office, from 2016 to 2022. The 48-year-old is accused of abusing boys and girls he accompanied to school in the morning, luring the victims on the same bus or on Whatsapp.

The abuses, which consisted of kissing and groping but also sexual intercourse, would have taken place on the bus or in the garage. The man had “the habit of touching many of the students who boarded his bus every day”, said the judge for the preliminary hearings Laura Liguori, in the order that confirmed the house arrest.

The father of a 16-year-old reported it after discovering the messages sent by the man to his son’s cell phone.