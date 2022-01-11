In the extensive interview with Phil Spencer from the New York Times, the head of Xbox also talked about the possibility of introducing a crossplatform ban system to block users guilty of verbal abuse and toxic behavior online.

Journalist Kara Swisher asked Phil Spencer what the initiatives taken by Microsoft Xbox to combat toxic behavior on online platforms, also asking for an assessment of what has been done and how much more there is to be done, even with respect to social media, where freedom of speech can prove to be a double-edged sword.

Phil Spencer first of all made it clear that Xbox Live is a very different platform from Facebook or Twitter, since it is not a space where free speech is simply allowed, as it is an environment strictly connected to interactions on video games.

For this reason, there are much more precise guidelines and narrow on what can or cannot be said: this obviously does not exclude the possibility of talking about politics or other topics, but tends to narrow the field on the possible contents conveyed on such a platform.

As for what has been done and how much more needs to be done to solve the problem of misbehavior, verbal aggression and general toxicity, Phil Spencer admitted that “there is still a lot to do“, remaining a bit vague regarding references to other platforms as well.

Phil Spencer, head of the Xbox division

However, he also proved open to a possible system that can guarantee the ban of a person on different platforms, based on the seriousness of the behavior: Spencer spoke of the possibility of “transfer a list of banned users on other networks where you play. “The Xbox Live system already guarantees that a nickname corresponds to a specific account and therefore anonymity is only partial, but Spencer’s idea would concern the possibility of transferring a list of blocked users from a online service to the other, presumably also of different platforms.

We are talking about blocks requested by users on other users, therefore not total bans, but this would already represent an extra security not to be in unpleasant situations when switching from one system to another. In the same interview, Phil Spencer also reported that the Xbox Series X | S have so far scored higher sales than any other Xbox and talked about the Xbox Game Pass differences to Netflix.