D.he Vatican is generally regarded as a place of reaction in matters of sexuality (at least in terms of its theory). Beyond that, however, originality cannot be ruled out. On the one hand, a child molester in the ranks of the clergy can be sure that he would not be tried in the area of ​​the church for exercising violence, but for violating sexual abstinence. Should that change, as the Cologne Cardinal Woelki wishes under the impression of the report he had commissioned, much would be gained, even if that was initially in theory.

A papal norm from the year 2019 reads somewhat more practically that all bishops’ conferences should set up a “whistleblower system” around sexual violence that is easily accessible to the public. The bishops in Germany have been behind for almost a year. It has now been announced in Cologne.

But how much water will flow down the Rhine before this and many other announcements are made? Everywhere in Germany the archives are full of episcopal apologies, expressions of repentance and vows of reform. Very few words were accompanied by action.

And many of the announcements were implemented with a long delay, if at all. Not because the bishops did not know or could not have known better. You didn’t mean it. And many still do not want even just “education”.