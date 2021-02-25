D.he chairman of the German Bishops’ Conference, Georg Bätzing, has for the first time been fundamentally open to having sexual abuse in the Catholic Church in Germany dealt with by a truth commission set up by the Bundestag. “I am not against a truth commission,” said Bätzing on Thursday at a press conference at the end of the spring plenary meeting of the German bishops. It is up to the Bundestag to decide on this.

Should such a body be decided, however, it would have to look at the “entire field” of sexual violence in society, Bätzing demanded. “If that happens, then I’m for it.” Later, however, Marx did not take up the subject.

On Thursday, however, Bätzing rejected allegations that the Catholic bishops delayed the clarification and processing of sexual abuse. The dioceses are “doing all they can” to meet the voluntary commitments that they have imposed on themselves after the abuse study from 2018. He also objected to only blaming the Archbishop of Cologne, Rainer Maria Cardinal Woelki, for the “scandalous picture” that the Catholic Church in Germany is currently offering. There are certainly “some things to clarify in the Archdiocese of Cologne,” said Bätzing. However, he called it “too short-circuited” to focus solely on Woelki. “All bishops are responsible for the situation and we all have to face the criticism,” said Bätzing.

In view of the increasing numbers of people leaving the church, the bishops also want to have the attitudes and views of Catholics across Germany examined for the first time. So far there have only been regional studies on this. Bätzing now announced that the bishops would take part in the church membership investigation of the Protestant church, which has been carried out since 1973.