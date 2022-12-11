MIT neuroscientists have discovered that the adult brain contains millions of “silent synapses,” immature connections between neurons that lie dormant until recruited to help to form new memories.

Until now, silent synapses were believed to be present only during early development, when they help the brain learn new information it is exposed to early in life. However, the new MIT study revealed that in adult mice about 30% of all synapses in the cerebral cortex are silent.

The existence of these silent synapses may help explain how the adult brain is able to continually form new memories and learn new things without having to modify existing conventional synapses, say the researchers.

“These silent synapses are looking for new connections, and when important new information is presented, the connections between the relevant neurons are strengthened. This allows the brain to create new memories without overwriting important memories stored in mature synapses, which are more difficult to modify.”

Says Dimitra Vardalaki, an MIT graduate student and lead author of the new study.

Mark Harnett, an associate professor of brain and cognitive sciences, is the senior author of the paper, which appears today in Nature. Kwanghun Chung, an associate professor of chemical engineering at MIT, is also an author.

A surprising discovery

When scientists first discovered silent synapses decades ago, they were mostly observed in the brains of young mice and other animals. During early development, these synapses are thought to help the brain acquire the vast amount of information infants need to learn about their environment and how to interact with it.

In mice, these synapses were believed to disappear around 12 days of age (equivalent to the first months of human life). However, some neuroscientists have proposed that silent synapses may persist into adulthood and help with the formation of new memories. Evidence for this has been seen in animal models of addiction, which is thought to be largely an aberrant learning disorder.

Theoretical field work by Stefano Fusi and Larry Abbott of Columbia University has also proposed that neurons must display a wide range of different plasticity mechanisms to explain how brains can efficiently learn new things and retain them in long-term memory. .

In this scenario, some synapses must be established or changed easily to form new memories, while others must remain much more stable to preserve long-term memories.

In the new study, the MIT team didn’t specifically set out to look for silent synapses. Instead, they were following up with an intriguing discovery of a previous study in Harnett’s laboratory.

In that paper, the researchers showed that within a single neuron, dendrites, antenna-like extensions that protrude from neurons, can process synaptic input in different ways, depending on their location.

As part of that study, the researchers set out to measure neurotransmitter receptors in different dendritic branches, to see if that would help explain the differences in their behavior. To do this, they used a technique called epitope-preserving Magnified Analysis of the Proteome (eMAP), developed by Chung.

Using this technique, researchers can physically expand a tissue sample and then label specific proteins in the sample, making it possible to get very high resolution images.

While they were doing that imaging, they made a startling discovery. “The first thing we saw, which was super bizarre and which we didn’t expect, was that there were filopodia everywhere”Harnett says.

Filopodia, thin membrane protrusions that extend from dendrites, have been seen before, but neuroscientists didn’t know exactly what they did. This is partly because the filopodia are so small that they are difficult to see using traditional imaging techniques.

After making this observation, the MIT team set out to find filopodia in other parts of the adult brain, using the eMAP technique. To their surprise, they found filopodia in the visual cortex of the mouse and in other parts of the brain, at a level 10 times higher than previously seen.

They also found that filopodia had receptors for neurotransmitters called NMDA receptors, but no AMPA receptors. A typical active synapse has both of these types of receptors, which bind to the neurotransmitter glutamate.

NMDA receptors normally require cooperation with AMPA receptors to transmit signals because NMDA receptors are blocked by magnesium ions at the normal resting potential of neurons. Thus, when AMPA receptors are not present, synapses that have only NMDA receptors cannot pass an electric current and are called “silent”.

Non silencing synapses

To investigate whether these filopodia might be silent synapses, the researchers used a modified

version of an experimental technique known as patch clamping. This allowed them to monitor the electrical activity generated in individual filopodia as they attempted to stimulate them by mimicking the release of the neurotransmitter glutamate from a nearby neuron.

Using this technique, the researchers found that glutamate would not generate any electrical signals in the input-receiving phyllopodium unless the NMDA receptors were experimentally unblocked. This offers strong support to the theory that filopodia represent silent synapses within the brain, say the researchers.

Researchers have also shown they can “silence” these synapses by combining the release of glutamate with an electric current from the body of the neuron. This combined stimulation leads to the accumulation of AMPA receptors in the silent synapse, allowing it to form a strong connection with the nearby axon which is releasing glutamate.

The researchers found that converting silent synapses into active synapses was a lot easier than altering mature synapses.

“If you start with an already functioning synapse, that plasticity protocol doesn’t work,” says Harnett. “Synapses in the adult brain have a much higher threshold, presumably because you want those memories to be quite strong. You don’t want them to be constantly overwritten. Filopodia, on the other hand, can be captured to form new memories.”

The findings offer support for Abbott and Fusi’s theory that the adult brain includes highly plastic synapses that can be recruited to form new memories, say the researchers.

“This paper is, to my knowledge, the first real evidence that this is how it actually works in a mammalian brain,” Harnett says. “Filopodia allows a memory system to be both flexible and robust. You need flexibility to capture new information, but you also need stability to retain important information.”

Researchers are now looking for evidence of these silent synapses in human brain tissue. They also hope to study whether the number or function of these synapses is affected by factors such as aging or neurodegenerative diseases.

“It’s entirely possible that by changing the amount of slack you have in a memory system, it could become much more difficult to change your behaviors and habits or incorporate new information,” Harnett says. “You could also imagine finding some of the molecular actors involved in filopodia and trying to manipulate some of these things to try and restore flexible memory as we age.”

The research was funded by the Boehringer Ingelheim Fonds, the National Institutes of Health, the James W. and Patricia T. Poitras Fund of MIT, a Klingenstein-Simons Fellowship, a Vallee Foundation fellowship, and a McKnight.