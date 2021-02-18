The head of the Fishermen’s Association in Fujairah, Mahmoud Al-Shara, stated that the abundance of fish domes in the nets of the emirate’s fishermen and its related areas, contributed to a significant decrease in fish prices.

He stressed that the decision of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment to ban fishing for gabbel and kufr fish from early February until the 28th of it, for a period of three years (2021-2023), will contribute to the sustainability and enhancement of the stock of living aquatic wealth and local production, by giving fish the opportunity to grow and reproduce.

He pointed out that the fish market in Fujairah witnessed the influx of large quantities of local fish with an active movement in the procurement process, after the emirate’s fishermen and their workers received the second dose of the Coronavirus vaccine, which enabled them to go out on fishing trips daily, without fear of infection. With virus.

Al-Shara added that the abundance of fishing contributed to the decline in the price of fish domes, as the price per kilogram ranged between six and eight dirhams, while its price ranged between 15 and 20 dirhams previously, and other species also decreased significantly.

He stressed that the association was keen to educate fishermen and their workers of the importance of continuing to implement the measures set by the concerned health authorities in the country to prevent the spread of the virus.

He said that precautionary measures are still imposed on fishing trips, pointing to the necessity of wearing masks, physical distancing, and adherence to the number of people allowed on the boat.

Vendors in the market attributed the low prices of local fish compared to previous periods, due to the abundance and diversity of their tables, expecting that prices will continue to decline during the coming period.

Rashid Ali, a Dalal in the fish market in the emirate of Fujairah, said that the fish market witnessed a great boom recently, which led to a very large drop in their prices.

The municipality’s Market Supervision Office confirmed, in the temporary fish market, the continuation of monitoring around the clock to ensure compliance with the requirements and precautionary measures imposed to prevent the spread of the Corona virus, and to monitor the movement of selling and buying fish, and auctioneer operations, daily, to ensure the validity of fish and exclude the invalid Including, and ensuring the commitment of the owners of sales tables forbidden from fishing and sale, in implementation of ministerial decisions.

Temporary closure

The head of the Fishermen’s Association in Fujairah, Mahmoud Al-Shara, confirmed that the Fujairah Municipality closed the central fish market in the Al-Gurfa area, temporarily, and moved it to an alternative location, in the Rugailat area, the Fishermen’s Association, in cooperation with the Fujairah Police General Command, the municipality and the Works and Agriculture Department.

He said that the aim of the closure is to carry out development and maintenance work, and it is likely to continue for four months.

