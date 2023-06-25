Ducati wants to lock down Bezzecchi

The victories in Argentina and in France, the success in yesterday’s Sprint and the second place in the Race today. In 12 months from second place in Assen in 2022 to today’s Marco Bezzecchi conquered the top leadership of Ducati and Luigi Dall’Igna had no hesitation in underlining that the goal of the Borgo Panigale manufacturer is to provide factory rider treatment in 2024 to the rider who grew up in the VR46 riders academy.

The words of Luigi Dall’Igna

“I think Bezzecchi deserves a factory bike. We are evaluating and discussing with all the players in the field to try to find the best possible solution because in the end Ducati is a family and there must be a sense of respect and gratitude towards those who have done all the work that has led a rider to express himself at such high levels – the words of Luigi Dall’Igna to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP – some compromises will have to be accepted, but we are thinking to find the best possible solution, at this moment we remain open to making all assessments, but from my point of view Marco deserves a factory bike“.

Ducati factory to the VR46 team as in 2022?

“The professional is always a man, e if he gets on well with certain people it is right to try to leave them to himand it is the philosophy we have been adopting for several years – added the General Manager of the Borgo Panigale house – if you look inside our pits, the technicians and the technical chief are moved from one team to another precisely to follow the rider, and we pay great attention to these aspects. What I tell all my men is that we must be proud of the results we are achieving, because they are by no means obvious. These results are the fruit of everyone’s work, the teams and the riders, the technicians, the staff and the people who work at home. Everyone must feel proud because it’s not obvious to get these results because we are in MotoGP, where everyone must express themselves at the highest levels, so I have to thank everyone”.