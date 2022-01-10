As the Barcelona It has become a matter of faith, nothing better than recovering the teachers to prepare for tomorrow’s game against him. Madrid, which looks very favorable to the whites, but where the team of Xavi with an unusual cataract of good news. Something absolutely unusual. Against this background, nothing better than to pull on faith, which is what has most characterized the management of Laporta in these months. Faith is rewarded if we pay attention to the Gospels: “For everyone who has will be given and he will have an abundance; but from the one who does not have, even what he has will be taken away” (Matthew 25:29). In other words, if you follow the example of the club that has succeeded the most in the world for 2,000 years, you have to believe and go without fear.

And that recipe is the one that should be applied Memphis Depay. Player who in the first section of the season supported the Barça, but when he disappeared due to an injury added to the exhaustion of his systematic exploitation playing every minute, he was not missed too much. Against Madrid he was singled out for not making a defensive effort, against him Bayern got injured and when he returned to him grenade he looked suspiciously listless. Today he joins a roster of strikers with Ansu Fati, Ez Abde, Dembélé, Luuk de Jong, Jutglà and Ferran. Abundance and faith.