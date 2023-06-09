New York (Union)

His Excellency Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary General of the League of Arab States, reported on the continuation of consultations between the United Nations and the League on issues of peace and security in the Arab region.

He said during a session of the UN Security Council on the relationship between the United Nations and the League: “The Arab League, despite the magnitude of the challenges facing our region, remains an active and major partner in the multilateral action system in efforts to maintain international peace and security.”

He added, “Our joint efforts have combined to address a number of global challenges, including health crises, armed conflicts, terrorism and violent extremism, food security, water security, desertification, climate change, disaster reduction, and other serious challenges.”