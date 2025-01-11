Japan is divided into different regionsall of them wonderful, with endless destinations to discover. Although people usually visit the most famous ones, there is one in the north of the country that is worth traveling to. It is about the Tohoku regiondivided into different prefectures and with some of the most impressive landscapes in Japan.

One of them is Fukushimaunfortunately known for the nuclear accident of 2011. It has very interesting enclaves such as the castle of Tsuruga and Aizuwakamatsu, the town of Ouchijuku or the city of Iwaki. All of them attract the attention of everyone who discovers them, but there is also a place called Abukuma Cave that will leave you speechless.

History of Abukuma Cave

The discovery of this cave is relatively recent. Although this set of passageways began to form ago eighty million yearsits existence did not come to light until approximately 1969. Finding this natural creation was complicated, since you cannot know it is there even from the outside, only when you reach a small entry point. hidden in the rock.

Inside the Abukuma cave. Abukuma Cave Website

Located in the city of Tamurain Fukushima, is this impressive cave composed of passages and cavities whose discovery marked a before and after in the history of the prefecture. The complexity that entailed create maps of the interior and carrying out the measurements involved hundreds of experts and was considered the first exploration and study in the history of the city.

Japanese history tells that in the past a ruling family of the area fled from the massacre of a general and hid in the Onikana’s ‘Well of the Abyss’. Years later it was learned that this cavity was nothing more than a small hole, but that it was directly connected to Abukuma about 50 meters away.

Inside Abukuma

Abukuma Cave Lake. Japan Tourism

The Abukuma cave is made up of limestone and inside it is possible to find unique rock formations that emerged due to the erosion of groundwater. The stalactites and stalagmites They decorate the space creating unique images in the world. Other natural elements inhabit Abukama such as reticulates or small sheets of calcite that grow and twist in a honeycomb shape.

Its more than 3 km in length have impressive formations known as the Christmas Tree, the Silver Frost, the crystal-clear lakes or the Takine Goten Cathedrala space in which musical performances have been held on some occasions thanks to its spectacular acoustics. A total of 600 meters are open to the public to be visited and should be a must on your trip to Japan.

