There is a corner in Buenos Aires that has been renamed during this World Cup as the one of the “Grandma la la la”. The protagonist of the tribute has neither grandchildren nor children, but she has been adopted as a grandmother by Argentine fans during the World Cup celebrations. Two weeks ago, she was recorded in a video uploaded to Tik Tok that went viral and each step taken by the team towards the final has increased her fame. María Cristina, who prefers not to reveal her last name, has become a celebrity in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Liniers. Her song has spread across the country and has become a catchy anthem dedicated to the elderly.

It’s Friday afternoon and María Cristina attends to local and international media on the sidewalk where Caaguazú and Andalagá streets intersect. She still doesn’t really understand the madness that has been generated around her and from which T-shirts, mugs and other merchandising objects have already been born with the image and slogan of “Abuela la la la” “It’s incredible. The truth is, I don’t know why it’s so novel that people go out to celebrate,” she says, sitting in a chair and guarded by “the kids from Villa Luro,” the band of friends who surrounded her and invented the World Cup hit that everyone now they hum.

It all started on November 31, after Argentina’s victory against Poland that allowed the team led by Messi to qualify for the round of 16 as the first group. “I didn’t see the game because I get really sick, I was watching a movie, but I heard the goals and the celebration,” he recalls.

Infected by the enthusiasm that filtered through the windows of her house, she grabbed a small Argentine flag and went out into the street. In the corner was the neighbor with his friends. They jumped for joy and sang the favorite song of the Argentine fans in Qatar: “Guys, now we’re excited again / I want to win the third, I want to be world champion.” María Cristina approached and at that moment the fans surrounded her and began to sing “Abuela, la la la, Abuela la la la”, an improvised version of the song go westby the Pet Shop Boys.

The corner where the fans met and the song was born. GUADALUPE AIZAGA

The unusual celebration was recorded by the phone of one of the fans, uploaded to the networks and exploded. When Argentina beat Australia the celebration was repeated, but the number of fans had doubled. After the pass to the semifinals against the Netherlands there were already more than a hundred. After the decisive match against Croatia, whose victory put Argentina in a new final after eight years, the residents of the nearby blocks were joined by curious people from other neighborhoods and the media. The song was repeated around older women who came out to celebrate in other corners of the country.

Thank you for such nice messages, life did not give me the opportunity to have grandchildren. A loving message this morning said that I am the grandmother of many Argentines. I am very excited, ”María Cristina wrote on the Twitter account that her niece opened for her days ago. “I wish that all the grandparents in Argentina could have as much love as the one I am receiving. Let’s go Argentina”, added Grandma la la la.

María Cristina with young people who sing “Abuela la la la”. GUADALUPE AIZAGA

Fame made an agency offer to take her to Qatar with a companion, all paid, but the distance made her give up. “If it were Brazil, she would have said yes,” says this retiree, who worked all her life as an office worker.

Like all Argentines, she looks forward to Sunday, when the Albiceleste plays the World Cup against France, the current champion. “Since yesterday I have an anguish and some nerves… On top of that we played earlier. My family is coming and I don’t know where I’m going to put myself so as not to see it, ”she anticipates.

In 1978 and 1986, the two World Cups conquered by Argentina, María Cristina went to the Obelisk to celebrate. She warns that, in case of victory, this time she would not give him her body to repeat the ritual. Those around her know that it won’t be necessary: ​​if the national team wins, the corner of her house will become the epicenter of the biggest party ever imagined there.

