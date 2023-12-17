The patient (Abu Saeed), 42 years old, has been suffering from heart health problems for several years, and his health condition has deteriorated recently, and he needs medications and treatments for a year at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City Hospital in Abu Dhabi, at a cost of 47 thousand and 604 dirhams. His family's financial capabilities do not allow him to cover the cost of treatment.

The medical report, issued by Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City Hospital, a copy of which was obtained by Emirates Today, stated that “the patient is 42 years old and has been suffering from heart health problems since 2017, and he was admitted to the emergency department. Due to his rapid heartbeat and inability to breathe normally, medical examinations and analyzes revealed that he was suffering from a disturbance in the electrical functioning of the heart, which required resuscitation more than once. He remained in the hospital for a week under medical observation.”

The report showed that “the patient had previously suffered a hole in the heart, and he underwent surgery in 2017, and his condition improved, but his health condition has deteriorated recently, and he needs treatments and medications for heart disease, in addition to continuous follow-ups in the hospital.”

Abu Saeed’s brother tells the story of his suffering with the disease to “Emarat Al-Youm,” saying: “For several years, my brother has been suffering from constant chest pain, and feels tired when doing any work. He went to the hospital, and the results of the tests and x-rays showed that he suffers from a hole in the heart.” Surgery must be performed immediately to repair the hole. A heart operation was performed on him, and he stayed in the hospital for a while until his condition improved, but he began to need constant treatment.

He said: “A while ago, my brother suddenly became tired and had severe shortness of breath when he was visiting a relative in Abu Dhabi, which required his immediate transfer to the emergency department at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City Hospital. He was revived, and medical examinations and x-rays were conducted on him, which revealed that he was suffering from a disorder. In the work of cardiac electricity; “Because he was not taking his medications regularly.”

He continued: “The doctor prescribed my brother medications and treatments specific to his health condition, and their cost for a year amounts to 47 thousand and 604 dirhams, but our difficult financial circumstances do not allow us to manage the amount, as I am the sole breadwinner for the family consisting of my mother, father and brother, and I work for a salary of 8,000 dirhams, and I pay 1,000 dirhams.” “From it, we pay in bank installments, while the remaining amount goes to cover our living requirements.”

The patient's brother (Abu Saeed) appeals to good people and helpful people to extend a helping hand to him and help him cover the cost of treatment for his brother in light of his deteriorating condition.

Cardiac electrical disturbance

Cardiac electrical disorder is a condition in which a problem occurs in the electrical impulses in the heart, which in turn regulate the heartbeat, leading to accelerated heartbeat, noticeably slow heartbeat, or irregular heartbeat.

The family is going through difficult circumstances and their financial capabilities do not allow them to cover treatment expenses.