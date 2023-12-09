Saeed Yassin (Cairo)

Kamal Abu Rayya finished filming his role in the movie “Al-Minbar,” and said that the work deals with, in a historical context and with a mixture of excitement and suspense, the role of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif throughout the…

The past 1050 years of tolerance, its great influence in the nineteenth century, and its struggle and its men against the French occupation of Egypt during the period from 1798 to 1801, then Muhammad Ali Pasha took over the rule of the country.

In the film, he embodies the character of Omar Makram, who was nicknamed “Leader of the People” at the time for his great national role. Ahmed Hatem, Omar Al-Saeed, and Ayten Amer participate in the work, written by Fidaa Al-Shandawili and directed by Ahmed Abdel-Al, and it will be shown soon on one of the electronic platforms.

Abu Rayya indicated that he also finished filming his role in the series “Nima Al Avocato,” with Mai Omar, Ahmed Zaher, and Arwa Gouda, directed by Mohamed Sami, in which he embodies the character of the father of the heroine of the events, and works as a lawyer.

He is also awaiting filming of the series “Talaat Harb”, in which he embodies the character of the most famous economist who established a comprehensive development renaissance under difficult circumstances, colonization and control by foreign and Egyptian businessmen, laid the first building block for the Egyptian economy, and established all the institutions that bore the name of Egypt, such as “Bank of Egypt.” “Studio Misr”, “Egypt Air”, and others.

It is noteworthy that Abu Rayya, during his career, embodied a number of famous characters in various fields, including the poet Ahmed Rami in “Umm Kulthum,” the Caliph al-Mahdi in “The Age of the Imams,” Ali Mubarak in “Ali Mubarak,” and Ismail Shabana in “The Nightingale.” Hassan bin Sarhan, “The Crescent Biography,” Baldwin III, “Eagle of the East 1,” Al-Hallaj in “The Sword of Certainty,” and Ahmed Hassanein Pasha in “Queen in Exile.”