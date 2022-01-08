Dubai (Etihad)

YouTuber Hassan Suleiman, known as “Abufla”, represents an influential and distinguished figure at the level of digital content makers. His YouTube channel is the largest among young fans and followers of electronic games in the Arab region, and it is among the fastest growing in the world, and he mixes his fun and innovative style in presenting electronic games. And between his personality and his daily interests, foremost of which is creating hope and bringing about change for the better in the lives of millions of his followers.

The uniqueness of the content, its attractiveness and the ways of presenting it are not the only reasons that unite young people around “Abu Fella”, there is above all the high humane sense and authentic values ​​enjoyed by the famous YouTuber known for his charitable campaigns that he implements periodically, the last of which was at the end of 2021 when he cooperated with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees The United States was able to provide the needs of thousands of refugee and displaced families during the winter season, and was able to raise one million dollars through a continuous and direct broadcast that attracted the attention of the world.

Abu Fella had previously launched similar campaigns through which he collected donations to build mosques and water wells in Africa. He also launched similar campaigns for projects to sponsor orphans and distributed electronic devices to those around him on more than one occasion.

Abu Fella lives and works in Dubai, and “Abu Fella” is the name of his famous YouTube channel, and the name reflects the way he presents his content, which is based on fun and lightness, which attracts many young people throughout the Arab world.

Abu Falla, born in 1998, began his career on YouTube in 2016, and since then his channel has witnessed unparalleled growth in the Arab region, bringing together nearly 22 million subscribers with more than 2.7 billion views, to be the undisputed largest among the channels of content makers. Arabs in the field of video games.

Abu Fella’s presence is not limited to YouTube, as more than 6.2 million people follow his account on Instagram, while the number of his followers on Twitter is close to the 900,000 follower mark.