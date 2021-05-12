Amr Obeid (Cairo)

The curtain fell on the Arab Gulf Football League race, with a deserving crowning of “Abu Dhabi’s pride”, in a very difficult season, in which Al Jazeera was not the first candidate to win the title, after the season started with two draws, two wins and a loss, during the first 5 rounds, to swing between the fifth and tenth places, Steady in seventh place twice, but the team rose up strongly, after achieving 6 consecutive victories, to go towards the golden square, and enter the real struggle, between the first and second places, until he managed by the table and captured the lead, in the “18th round”, then he managed in The end of embracing glory and crowning the title.

“Abu Dhabi’s pride” ended the difficult version with the strongest attack, scoring 65 goals, an average of 2.5 goals in each match, because his goals machine did not stop spinning, except in only 3 matches, which he lost to “the King”, “The Eagles” and “Annabi”, to achieve Offensive success with 88.5% of all matches, and at the defensive level, Al Jazeera ranked second, in terms of defense strength, after “heavenly”, receiving 29 goals, at a rate of 1.1 goals per match, and came out with a clean sheet in 10 matches, by 38.5% of the total. .

15 players participated in scoring and making “Abu Dhabi Pride” goals on the way to the coronation, and the most prominent of them, of course, is the international star, Ali Mabkhout, the best scorer in the league and the most goal-making player as well, as he participated in scoring and making 53.8% of the total goals of the team, with 35 goals, which are Frightening and wonderful numbers, and the collective reflected clearly on the team’s harvest, as he scored 60% of his goals through decisive passes between the players, and succeeded in reaching the nets of his rivals in a balanced manner throughout the matches, as he scored 51.5% in the second round, compared to 48.5% for the goals of the periods. The first, and the size of the team’s technical preparation before the start of its matches, was evident as it had scored the most goals in the first quarter of the hour, with a total of 15 goals, representing 23.4%.

The same balanced rates also appeared on the Algerian goal-scoring fronts, as it exploited its offensive depth to score 31 goals, compared to 33 goals from both sides, and there was a relative advantage for the right side to participate in scoring 19 goals, compared to 14 from the left, and continued «the pride of Abu Dhabi» He excelled, by scoring 15 goals from outside the penalty area, about a quarter of the number of goals, which is a wonderful rate, but the most wonderful is that he tops that list among all the league teams, with a difference of 3 goals from the “Excellencies”, and of course there is no other team that has scored goals inside The penalty area, more than the hero.

It is true that the island did not score many goals through headers and air games, but this is due to the way and style of the team’s play, which is based on duo games and “Hat and Take”, as well as through and short passes, which produced 27 goals, representing 42.2% of the total, and no This means not focusing on the crosses, but the feet were the most decisive in front of the goal, scoring 16 goals from crosses, by 25%.

At all tactical levels, Al-Jazeera excelled in scoring goals through mobile games, as well as fixed kicks, by 70% and 30% of its total goals, respectively, and Al Fakhr is the team that scores most goals for direct free kicks, with 6 goals, thanks to Milos Kosanovic, in addition to scoring 4 goals from corner kicks, and the “hero” scored 40 goals with fast-paced attacks, which is of course the best among all his rivals, compared to 24 goals with an organized attack with a large number of passes.

Defensively, the back line of the team shook a little at the beginning, and the last periods of the first half, and the beginning of the second half, were the most negative in this matter, but “Pride” succeeded in correcting many things later, and the defensive numbers were not worrisome, as evidenced by his reception of 4 goals only. With long-range shots outside the penalty area, huge differences did not appear across the defensive fronts, as he conceded 38% of the goals across the depth, compared to 34.5% from the left side, and 27.5% from the defensive right side, the best, and only scored twice through Air Games, in a clear reflection of the strength of defensive organization.

Only 6 goals reached Al-Jazeera’s goal of fixed kicks, in another confirmation of its defensive rigidity, and when we find that half of them came through penalty kicks, and the second half of the corners, things seem quite clear, and counter-reactions to competitors did not constitute the superlative danger, except in only 5 times throughout The season, by 17% of the total, which is due to the strength of the midfield, the speed of the rebound and the successful handling in the reverse attack, and the team also only received 5 goals from the cross balls, in exchange for a deep penetration of the opponents in its defenses to score 8 goals, representing 27.6%, all of which Technical statistics grant the “hero” full entitlement in this wonderful coronation.