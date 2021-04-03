Ali Maali (Sharjah)

Al-Jazirah won an important victory over Al Wasl 3-2 today (Saturday) at the conclusion of the “23rd round” of the Arab Gulf Football League, and raised its score to the “50 point”, to return again to the top by a “point” difference from Bani Yas, and continued “Fakhr” Abu Dhabi »his historical superiority over the“ emperor ”in the“ era of professionalism ”, where he snatched his sixteenth victory, out of 25 matches that brought the two teams together. “The Panthers” in Lima in the 23rd and 65th, and the match saw Ali Mabkhout raise his score to 22 goals, to continue to top the tournament’s top scorer.

In a second match, Sharjah tied with Baniyas 1-1, and the confrontation was exciting, especially in the second half. Joao Pedro scored the “Al-Samawi” goal from a penalty kick, in the 23rd minute, and 4 minutes before the end of the half, Caio Lucas succeeded in snatching a goal. A draw for “Al-Malik”, and in the second half the match caught fire and many opportunities were lost, especially from Sharjah, to end the match with a draw, so Al-Samawi retreated to second place with 49 points, and Al-Malik to fourth with 42 points.

Ajman returned with three precious points, from Saqr bin Muhammad Al Qasimi Stadium, after defeating Khorfakkan 3-2, so that “Orange” succeeded in reaching “Point 14”, equaling with Fujairah, and outperforming it in direct confrontations, and Ajman occupies the 12th position, and remained. Al-Nisour »at“ Point 21 ”, after receiving the second consecutive loss, and No. 14 in the league.

“Orange” went ahead with Boubacar Traoli’s goal in the second minute, and Luiz Antonio added the second goal in the 18th minute, and Khorfakkan narrowed the difference with Bruno Lamas’ goal from a penalty kick in the 28th minute. The first half saw Khorfakkan striker Ramon Lopez dismissed, and Leandro scored the third goal for Ajman in the minute. 50, Khorfakkan responded with his second goal through Youssef Al-Amiri in the 80th minute.