Moatasem Abdullah (Dubai)

Al Jazira achieved the “precedence” by defeating its guest, Al Wasl, 3-2, in the exciting confrontation that brought together the two teams, at the “Mubadala Dome Hall” at Al Jazira Club in the capital, Abu Dhabi, in the first leg of the final of the men’s volleyball league for the 2023-2024 season.

The two teams will meet again, next Saturday, at the Sheikh Rashid bin Maktoum Al Maktoum Hall at Al Wasl Club, to determine the league champion this season, with a playoff match being held on a neutral stadium next Wednesday, in the event of a tie in the number of wins (a win for each team).

Excitement enveloped the first leg of the final, after the two teams exchanged superiority in the first four games, before Al Jazira settled the confrontation with a score of 3-2, with the results of the games “25-22, 21-25, 25-23, 20-25, 15-13.”

“Abu Dhabi Pride” and its competitor “The Emperor” qualified for the final, after the former overcame Shabab Al-Ahly 3-2, in the deciding match for the preliminary round in the playoff stages, while Al-Wasl qualified at the expense of Baniyas, the “defending champion,” by winning 3- 0, within the same round last Saturday.