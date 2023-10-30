Abu Dhabi Police revealed that it receives more than four million calls annually through its operations room, and reduced the time for receiving a report to 10 seconds, and not exceeding 60 seconds for sending the patrol, noting that its qualified personnel dealt with wisdom, patience, and containment of whistleblowers in a state of nervousness and anger over the incidents they were exposed to. It provided simultaneous translation for callers of different nationalities who did not speak common languages.

In detail, the Director of the Operations Department at Abu Dhabi Police, Brigadier General Nasser Al Maskari, said that the Operations Department, through its three centers, works in an integrated manner, whether with the public or with partners, in the security, governmental and private sectors.

Al Maskari added, “All sectors work with high efficiency, and with the same mechanism, noting that trained and qualified personnel in Abu Dhabi Police receive all reports, whether traffic, criminal, fire reports, or ambulance requests.”

Al-Maskari pointed out during the second episode of the “Our Country is Amanah” program that control centers received four and a half million calls last year.

He stated that the human cadres working in the operating room have a high level of training, a sense of security, the ability to deal with reports in all their forms, and the ability to negotiate and deal professionally with the psychological state of the informant, if he may be in a nervous psychological state due to the accident to which he was exposed, and here it stands out. The skill of the operating room staff in containing the amount, calming it down, and dealing with it wisely and patiently.

For his part, an operations officer at Abu Dhabi Police, Major Mansour Ibrahim Al Hammadi, said that the cadres of the operations room, through its advanced equipment, follow and respond to every call, and monitor the security situation and traffic and movement, through existing systems and patrols operating in the field, as well as Deployed police agencies.

Major Ahmed Al Hammadi, an operations officer, stated that the response to the call does not exceed 10 seconds, indicating that the calls are transferred to the translation center, and the translator translates the call while receiving the report, and then the appropriate decision is taken.

• Training and qualifying working personnel professionally to deal with reports.