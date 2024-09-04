Rasha Tabila (Abu Dhabi)

Abu Dhabi’s national carriers currently fly to 140 destinations around the world with a fleet of 115 aircraft, while recording positive results in passenger numbers and seat occupancy according to their latest data.

According to a survey conducted by Etihad on the destinations and fleets of national carriers in Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways flies to 81 global destinations with a fleet of 93 aircraft, while Wizz Air Abu Dhabi flies to more than 30 destinations with a fleet of 12 aircraft, while Air Arabia Abu Dhabi currently flies to 29 destinations with a fleet of 10 aircraft.

During the first half of this year, Abu Dhabi Airports received the travel procedures of 13.98 million passengers, an increase of 33.5% compared to the first half of 2023, including 13.7 million passengers via Zayed International Airport, a growth of 33.8% compared to the same period in 2023.

Etihad Airways’ recent data indicated that the carrier transported about 10.4 million passengers during the first seven months of this year, with a growth of 33%, and the average seat occupancy rate increased from 88% in July 2023 to 89% last July, and the number of operating aircraft reached 93 aircraft at the end of last July, compared to 78 aircraft in July 2023, with the addition of 10 new destinations to the network compared to last year.

The carrier was able to add 16 aircraft to its fleet, according to its first-half report, and will begin operating six more aircraft this year.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is expected to record a 30% growth in passenger numbers and operational capacity by 2024, transporting around 4 million passengers, according to a previous statement by Etihad, after recording exceptional performance last year, achieving a record growth of more than 135% in passenger numbers and operational capacity, transporting 3 million passengers.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the national low-cost airline of the United Arab Emirates, was established as a joint venture between ADQ and Wizz Air Holdings Limited. It launched operations in January 2021, and aims to carry 15 million passengers and grow its fleet from 12 currently to 50 aircraft by 2030.

Abu Dhabi currently serves 29 destinations and operates a fleet of 10 Airbus A320 aircraft, the world’s most modern and best-selling single-aisle aircraft, offering passengers added comfort with one of the largest seat pitches of any economy cabin.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi recorded high seat occupancy rates during 2023, as it succeeded in transporting more than two million passengers on its flights departing from its main operations center in the capital, Abu Dhabi.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi commenced operations in July 2020, officially launching its operations with its first flight to Alexandria, Egypt, on July 14, 2020.

According to the latest data from Air Arabia, Air Arabia served more than 8.9 million passengers in the period from January to June 2024 from all its operational hubs, an increase of 16% compared to the same period last year.

The seat occupancy rate during the first half maintained a high rate of 81%.

According to the latest data from the General Civil Aviation Authority, the total number of passengers received by the country’s airports rose to 71.75 million passengers during the first half of this year, a growth of 14.2%, compared to about 62.79 million passengers during the same period last year.