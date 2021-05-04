Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

In a move aimed at strengthening the supply chain of (Covid-19) vaccines, within the framework of the efforts of the “coalition of hope”, Abu Dhabi Ports, a subsidiary of the “Holding” (ADQ) and one of the founding partners of the coalition, announced the support of the fleet of its subsidiary company “MICO” for services. Logistics with eleven specialized refrigerated trucks, to develop its logistical capabilities and expand its services, especially in the final delivery stage of vaccines, which enhances Abu Dhabi’s capabilities to transport 1.1 million vaccine doses per day.

This step is a new addition that strengthens the efforts of the “coalition of hope”, which is a public-private partnership based in the capital Abu Dhabi, and aims to meet the biggest logistical challenge in our contemporary history, which is the delivery of huge quantities of vaccines locally and internationally from Abu Dhabi.

The new trucks, approved by the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, will be linked to the “mUnity” platform, the digital solution based on the “blockchain” technology recently launched by the “Al Maqta Gateway” of Abu Dhabi Ports, which is specially developed to enhance levels of transparency and ensure the highest standards of safety and security in transporting Vaccines (Covid-19) and delivery to any location.

These trucks support MICO’s strategy to expand and diversify its growing transportation fleet, and to enhance its capabilities in the implementation of the last phase of delivery, as it contributes to transporting more than 1.1 million vaccine doses within the Emirate of Abu Dhabi every day.

The new fleet has integrated data-tracking features and advanced temperature monitoring capabilities that make it the ideal solution for transporting vaccines, medical equipment and medicines from the 19,000 square meters of Abu Dhabi Ports’ cold storage warehouse in Khalifa Industrial City, and delivering them to hospitals, vaccination centers and clinics throughout the United Arab Emirates. United. The trucks were also equipped with refrigeration equipment that supports the transport of vaccines that need temperatures between 2-8 degrees Celsius, in addition to special equipment for supercooling at temperatures up to -80 degrees Celsius.

Expanding the range of services

Robert Sutton, Head of Logistics Sector – Abu Dhabi Ports, indicated that investing in advanced technology allows Abu Dhabi Ports to expand the range of services it provides to its partners in the health care sector, and also contributes to achieving the goal of the “coalition of hope” in the face of the (Covid-19) pandemic. And it helps speed up the world’s recovery from its consequences.

He added: “Abu Dhabi Ports continues its commitment to diversify and expand its logistics solutions to meet the requirements of all types of vaccines in the market, through our modern fleet dedicated to the last stage of delivery. We are working through our close cooperation with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi to ensure that (MICO) owns the most advanced refrigerated trucks, thus contributing to enhancing the logistical capabilities of the emirate for many years to come. ”

For his part, Clifford D’Souza, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer – MICO for Logistics Services, said: “This new investment helps develop the overall capabilities of MICO in transporting vaccines and other vital drugs to all parts of the United Arab Emirates. Ensuring the highest standards of safety and efficiency, in a variety of temperature ranges.

He added: “Our ability to integrate the latest digital systems to monitor and track supplies on an ongoing basis provides our customers from hospitals, clinics, vaccination centers and examination centers the highest levels of transparency and safety for products, and supports the supply chain in Abu Dhabi and its capabilities to meet this unprecedented challenge of our time.”