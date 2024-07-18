Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The draw for the preliminary round of the 2024-25 AFC Women’s Champions League, which was held at the AFC headquarters in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur, placed Abu Dhabi Women’s Club (UAE representative) in Group 1, alongside Myawaddy (Myanmar), Young Elephants (Laos), and Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia (host).

The first edition of the distinguished continental championship will start with the preliminary round, which will see the participation of 13 teams, divided into 4 groups. The competitions of this stage will be held from August 25 to 31.

The draw for the preliminary round in Group Two resulted in Odisha SC of India competing with the host Jordanian Union and Lion City Sailors of Singapore, while Group Three included Nasaf of Uzbekistan, Sabah of Malaysia, and ABF of Nepal.

Group D includes Iran’s Bam Khatoon, Hong Kong’s Kitchee and hosts Bhutan’s Royal Thimpu College.

The first-place team in each group qualifies to join the eight clubs that qualified directly to the group stage, which includes 3 groups, each containing 4 clubs.

The group stage draw also took place, with Group 1 including host Wuhan Jiangda of China, Hyundai Steel Red Angels of Korea, the first place team in Group 3 in the preliminary round, and the first place team in Group 1 in the preliminary round.

The second group includes the participation of Melbourne City of Australia, Kaya Iloilo of the Philippines, and the host Thai Aegon Scholars College, and the first of the fourth group in the preliminary round.

In contrast, Group 3 includes Urawa Red Diamonds of Japan, Ho Chi Minh City of Vietnam, the host, Taichung Blue Whale of Chinese Taipei, and the first place team in Group 2 in the preliminary round.

Preparatory groups

– First: Myawaddy (Myanmar), Young Elephants (Laos), Abu Dhabi (UAE), Al-Nasr (Saudi Arabia – host)

– Second: Odisha (India), Al-Ittihad (Jordan – host), Lion City Sailors (Singapore)

– Third: Nasaf (Uzbekistan), Sabah (Malaysia – host), APF (Nepal)

Fourth: Bam Khatun (Iran), Kitchi (Hong Kong), Royal Thimpu College (Bhutan – host)