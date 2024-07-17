Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The draw for the first edition of the AFC Women’s Champions League 2024-2025 will be held in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, with the participation of 21 teams, including the Abu Dhabi Sports Club team, and the tournament will start next August.

13 clubs will compete in the preliminary round, distributed into 4 groups, one group of 4 teams and three groups of 3 teams, with Bhutan, Jordan, Malaysia and Saudi Arabia hosting one group each. The competition will be held in a split league system from August 25 to 31, and the first-place team in each group will qualify for the group stage.

The four clubs join eight clubs who qualified directly for the group stage, which includes three groups of four clubs competing in a round-robin format, and via a single-stage split league from October 6 to 12, with the groups hosting China, Thailand and Vietnam.

At the end of the group stage, the top two teams in each group qualify for the quarter-finals, along with the two best third-placed teams. The quarter-finals will be held on March 22 and 23, 2025. The draw for the knockout stages will be held before the start of the quarter-finals, which will be played in one round on the home ground of the highest-ranked team.

The final rounds will then be held in a round-robin format, with the semi-finals and final played in one round, from May 21 to 24, 2025, with the champion receiving $1.3 million.

The first level in the “preliminary” includes Nasaf (Uzbekistan), Myawaddy (Myanmar), Bam Khatun (Iran), Odisha (India), the second, Kitchee (Hong Kong), Young Elephants (Laos), and the third, APF (Nepal), Abu Dhabi Sports Club (UAE), Lion City Sailors (Singapore), in addition to the host clubs pot, Al-Ittihad (Jordan), Sabah (Malaysia), Royal College Thimphu (Bhutan), Al-Nasr (Saudi Arabia).

For the group stage, Pot 1 includes Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan), Melbourne City (Australia), Pot 2 includes Hyundai Steel Red Angels (Korea), Kaya Iloilo (Philippines), Pot 3 includes Taichung Blue Whale (Chinese Taipei), and Pot 4 includes the four group winners of the preliminary round, along with the hosts’ pot, Wuhan Jiangda (China), Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam), and Asian Scholars College (Thailand).