Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

On Friday, the delegation of the Abu Dhabi Sports Club Women’s Football Team, the representative and founder of Emirati women’s football, will leave for the Saudi capital, Riyadh, in preparation for participating in the qualifiers for the first edition of the AFC Women’s Champions League for the 2024-2025 season, whose first group is hosted by Al-Nasr Club, and whose competitions will start during the period from next Sunday and continue until August 31.

The administrative mission included Dima Al Ibrahim, head of the delegation, Captain Sarah Hassanein, technical director, assistant coach Wafaa Nashei, assistant coach Yassin Akhyat, Fananita Bakil for physical therapy, Lakshmi Rawat as an escort, Mahboob Alam, assistant administrator, Sayedo Mohammed, and Fadia Tayfour, accompanying administrator, Jamal Al Sanusi, accompanying doctor, and media officer Haifa Ismail Abdul Rahman, in addition to 23 players, namely Rawan Al Hammadi, and in goal there were 3 players, namely Rawda Al Muhairi Maha Al Balushi, Jane Bueno, and Tarfa Al Ghafri, Ahood Al Zarkan Shahad Al Zarkan, Saliha Rashid, Shama Al Mansouri, Naima Gharib Juma, Lydia Cambra, Priscilla Laretti, Rashida Ibrahim, Agyemang Asirifi, Selina Nyama, Ghanima Rashid Obaid, Eugenia Karkar, Fatima Jassim Al Hosani, Nouf Al Adwan, Aisha Hamidash, Fatima Ghulam Al Marzouqi, Valeria Aklewski, and the team’s top scorer Rica Bodil.

The team completed its preparations through its internal camp and training that continued on the grounds of Al Hudayriat Island, under the supervision of its team coach, Captain Sarah Hassanein and the assistant staff. The team will play in the first group, which includes 4 teams. The Abu Dhabi Sports Club team will meet Young Elephants (Laos) at 8:15 pm on Sunday in its first opening match, at Al Nasr Club Stadium in Riyadh. The Abu Dhabi team’s second match will be against Myawaddy (Myanmar) on Wednesday evening. The team will conclude its matches by meeting the Saudi Al Nasr team on Saturday evening, at the conclusion of the matches of the first group. The Saudi football representative recently included the defender of the Spanish Real Madrid team, the Brazilian international Kathleen Souza, with a contract until 2026.