Abu Dhabi, Mercedes defends itself from Ferrari

With the dominance that Red Bull has imposed in 2023, the Formula 1 verdicts still to be awarded are limited to placings. The most important concerns the challenge for second place in the Constructors’ Championship between Mercedes And Ferrari: after the brilliant performance in Las Vegas, the Cavallino moved to just four points behind the Brackley team, and now everything will be decided in the final race in Abu Dhabi. Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff he doesn’t panic and believes that his team has everything it takes to repel Ferrari’s assault.

Wolff’s words

“Ferrari has reduced the gap in the Constructors’ Championship to just four points and we we are ready to give our best in Abu Dhabi to finish ahead of her. He has shown good speed recently, but we know we have not maximized our performance in recent races. It will be a close fight and we hope to be able to end the season with a good performance.”

“Las Vegas was an amazing event. We witnessed a fantastic and spectacular race. Overall, I am sure that this Grand Prix has helped increase the visibility of the sport in the United States. Everyone worked hard for this success and credit goes to everyone involved“, he continued. “On the track for us it was the ‘What could have been if…’ competition. The pace of the car was strong. Without the numerous accidents, both Hamilton and Russell could have fought for the podium“.

Ferrari in progress

Unlike 2022, Ferrari started the season very uncertainly. Leaving aside the cases of Baku and Red Bull Ring, circuits particularly suited to the characteristics of the SF-23, only in the summer did the Scuderia find more continuity in terms of performance. After the break, the Scuderia did better than Mercedes in seven out of nine events, only being defeated in Lusail (there was a draw in Mexico City). From Zandvoort onwards, Ferrari has recovered 52 points: the last effort is missing. Not much will change, but the teams care.