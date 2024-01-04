The Industrial Development Office, the arm of the Department of Economic Development – Abu Dhabi to develop and regulate the industrial sector, announced its cooperation with the “X-Mile” group, to establish an advanced facility for processing fuel additives with the aim of reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the industrial sector in Abu Dhabi, which is the first of its kind in the Middle East. And Africa.

Cooperation with the X-Mile Group, a global specialist in the production of enzyme-based fuel additives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, comes as a qualitative addition to the initiatives aimed at supporting sustainability in the industrial sector in Abu Dhabi, and pushing cooperation between the government and private sectors with a focus on raising the level of awareness, encouraging sustainable practices, and expanding… Its scope is in the fuel supply chain.

Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Gerard Paul Marie Hubert Stijs, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the UAE, and Rashid Abdul Karim Al Balushi, Undersecretary of the Department of Economic Development – Abu Dhabi, witnessed the signing ceremony of the memorandum of understanding, which was signed by Engineer Arafat Al Yafei, Executive Director of the Industrial Development Office. and Baudouin Hugo Sanders, General Manager of X-Mile Group Limited, stressing the importance of this cooperation in supporting the UAE’s strategy to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

This partnership represents an important step within the efforts of the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy to consolidate the emirate’s position as the most competitive industrial center in the region, and to support the “Sustainable Falcon Economy” initiatives by providing a global role model in terms of responding to the challenges of climate change and promoting sustainability in the industrial sector.

Engineer Arafat Al-Yafei said: “Our cooperation with the Production and consumption.”

He added that the industrial sector in Abu Dhabi provides broad capabilities and opportunities to implement pioneering and innovative solutions, and represents an essential pillar for economic diversification in Abu Dhabi and supporting the transition towards a more sustainable future.

For his part, Beaudoin Hugo Sanders stressed that the importance of cooperation with the Department of Economic Development – Abu Dhabi to establish this advanced facility lies in supporting the transition towards sustainable fuels, noting that this memorandum is evidence of the shared vision and commitment to developing the industrial sector in Abu Dhabi to reduce the effects of climate change.

He added that in light of the discussions and recommendations of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention on Climate Change (COP28) hosted by the UAE, this initiative comes to contribute to achieving global goals for a sustainable future.