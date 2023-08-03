Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Abu Dhabi succeeded in winning the right to host and organize the World Road Cycling Championship, scheduled for 2028, and the World Track Cycling Championship, scheduled for 2029, after the “Sports Capital” gained the confidence of the International Cycling Union to organize the two most important cycling championships in the coming years.

His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, praised the confidence of the international sports community in the capital, Abu Dhabi, which culminated in hosting the two major events in 2028 and 2029, stressing that sports always enjoy great and permanent support and attention from the wise leadership.

His Highness valued the efforts and sponsorship of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which aims to make the capital a destination for sports lovers in general and cycling in particular, due to the distinguished Abu Dhabi sports infrastructure that made it an example in Organizing international sports events successfully and distinguished and raising the quality of life in the capital.

Aref Hamad Al-Awani, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, received the “world champion” shirt for the two major championships, on the sidelines of the World Championship, which will be held in Glasgow, Scotland, from 3 to 14 August.

Abu Dhabi’s hosting of the two championships comes at a time when the capital is witnessing a quantum leap in the field of cycling, whether in terms of infrastructure, or in terms of the championships it hosts, especially last year when Abu Dhabi deservedly succeeded in organizing the World Cycling Championship in urban areas within Bike Week. Abu Dhabi, which returns again next year 2024.

Abu Dhabi also succeeded, with distinction, in obtaining the title of Cycling City from the International Federation in 2021, to be the only one in Asia and the Middle East that obtained this title as a result of the joint efforts of all parties in providing the best means of comfort for cycling, whether through infrastructure or interest in nurturing talent in this field. Sports and its inclusion through the Abu Dhabi Cycling Club and specialized cycling events, whether community or international, that are held in Abu Dhabi.

The organization of the Emirates Tour for men and the Emirates Tour for women are the only ones in the Middle East within the World Tour series for bicycles, which is the highest classification of bicycle races in the International Federation.

David Lapartien, President of the International Cycling Federation, said: “Abu Dhabi has great experience in hosting major sporting events, and it is always working to expand and develop its bicycle infrastructure, and after the great success of the World Urban Championships in 2022, I am sure that the winning city On the “City of Bikes” classification from the International Cycling Federation, it will also be an excellent host to the best road riders in the world in 2028 and the best of them on the track in 2029.

The history of the World Cycling Championship on the track dates back to 1893, while the world has witnessed an annual organization of the World Cycling Championship on the road since 1927, which confirms the longevity of the two championships and their importance to fans and practitioners of cycling in the world.