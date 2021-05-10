Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

Abu Dhabi wins tomorrow evening the champion of the Arab Gulf League for the 2020-2021 season, in light of the intense competition between Al Jazeera leaders with 54 points, and the pursuit of Bani Yas, the “runner-up”, with 53 points, on the “Eid League Shield” in the 26th and final round, which will witness the holding of 7 matches in Simultaneous timing for the title competition, and the relegation avoidance struggle with Hatta, which brings Ajman and Fujairah together. Attention is distributed on the Mohammed bin Zayed stadiums at Al-Jazira Club, which hosts the “Abu Dhabi Pride” match and Khorfakkan, and the Baniyas Stadium in Al Shamkha, which hosts Al-Samawi and its guest Al-Wahda, as Al-Jazira suffices to win or tie the third title in its history after the 2010-2011 / 2016 seasons 2017, while Al-Samawi, who needs to beat Annabi and wait for the island to falter, raises the slogan “First Title” Away from the title race, competition flares up at the bottom of the table to avoid accompanying Hatta, “the first to drop to the first league”, between the teams of Ajman, who are in the 12th place, and Fujairah, who is in the 13th position before the last, and each has 15 points, but from 25 matches for the orange and 24 for the wolves who have in His score is a postponed match against Al-Wehda. The victory will be decisive for Orange’s survival with the advantage of direct confrontations, while the “wolves” need to win with a difference of goals greater than losing the first round match 1-2 against the same opponent, while the tie transfers the second landing card cards to the postponed match between Fujairah and Al Wahda, which is scheduled. Next Saturday at Fujairah Stadium. The point difference increases the excitement of the competition for the third and fourth places in the adult square ranking, which brings together the Sharjah trio with 48 points in their match against its host Ittihad Kalba, while the “fifth” victory with 46 with 46 will meet its guest, Shabab Al-Ahly, the fourth with 47 points, and the “Derby” match will be The old »A rehearsal for the highly-anticipated final between the two Dubai poles on the President’s Cup next Sunday. In the rest of the last round matches, Al-Wasl (the ninth), with 34 points, will meet his 11th guest Al Dhafra, while Hatta Al-Mutail ends his career in the Senior League by playing his last match against his sixth host, Al-Ain.

Matchday 26 matches

Baniyas – Unit 22:00

Al Jazeera – Khorfakkan 22:00

Fujairah – Ajman 22:00

Al-Nasr – Shabab Al-Ahly 22:00

Kalba Federation – Sharjah 22:00

Al Wasl – Al Dhafra 22:00

Al Ain – Hatta 22:00