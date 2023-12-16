Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The UAE will host the World Judo Championship next May, and it is considered the main and most important event on the International Federation’s agenda in the new year. Mohammed bin Thaloub Al-Dari, President of the Judo Federation, received a call from Marius Weiser, President of the International Federation, informing him of the unanimous approval to assign the next World Championship to the UAE, the main partner. It has been important to the International Federation since 2009, when it organized the first “Abu Dhabi Grand Prix” with great success, and it represents one of the most prominent events of the International Federation.

Mohammed bin Thaloub said: After that, major sporting events continued in the capital, Abu Dhabi, amid a large turnout that was the talk of the “judo family” in the world, the most recent of which was hosting the “Abu Dhabi Grand Slam” judo championship, the World Kata Championship, and the Veterans’ Championship, with the participation of 2,000 male and female players from all over the world. 130 countries, last October, amid the unparalleled success witnessed by the “Mubadala Arena” hall, in Zayed Sports City, at the Sorbonne University in Abu Dhabi, and occupying several hotels in the capital, which contributed to further tourism promotion for the Emirates.

He added: The next global event is the last major stop in the qualifying round for the 2024 Paris Olympics, and it will certainly be a spectacle of amazing performances and excitement, looking forward to qualifying for the 2024 Olympics, where the best athletes from all over the world will participate to win and qualify, and strengthen their places in the tournament. The Olympic Games during July 2024 in Paris, and we are certain that we will see the highest level of judo competitions, amid record participation in our beautiful capital, Abu Dhabi, which always provides safety and security for the country’s guests, brothers and friends.

Mohammed bin Thaloub said: I thank the wise leadership for the support and interest given to the youth and sports sector, which contributes to organizing large events and tournaments, as well as the efforts of the National Olympic Committee, and the support and follow-up of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, as well as the International Judo Federation, with the hope of witnessing an “exceptional edition” with the highest standards. Quality, with the greatest media coverage and viewership to continue promoting Judo and its authentic values.