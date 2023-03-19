Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Abu Dhabi Weightlifting Club won the 71 kg gold and the 81 kg bronze for women, on the first day of the Emirates Cup organized by the Game Federation, at Al Ittihad Private School in Dubai, with the participation of 75 male and female players.

Paula Garcia won the 71 kg gold medal, to present the Abu Dhabi Club with the first medal in its history, in its first participation also in an official tournament, while her colleague Angela Hill won the bronze weight of 81 kg, while Asma Ahmed achieved the tenth place in the weight of 71 kg, and Nashiba Nakaiza and Maryam Sultan ranked two. Fifth and seventh in the weight of 59 kg, respectively, and the Abu Dhabi Women’s Club shone collectively, as the five players did not make a mistake in the six lifts.

Paula expressed her great happiness at winning the “gold” and being the first player from the club to achieve a medal, stressing that the victory is a translation of the good preparation for the tournament during the past weeks, and the club’s provision of everything the players need to develop from their levels, under the supervision of coach Avinash Bandu.

She pointed out that the tournament witnessed high levels of all players, and that the competition was strong and exciting, stressing that the women’s team was able to present itself strongly in its first appearance in the official local competitions, and that the next one will be full of successes.

For his part, Avinash Bandu, the coach of the club, praised the outstanding level presented by the players, in a competitive competition of a high caliber, and in the presence of high-capacity competitors from France, Romania, Oman and Kuwait, and said: Despite this, Paula Garcia succeeded in winning the gold, while Angela Hill succeeded in Obtaining the bronze, and the rest of the players competed strongly, and their performance was outstanding, and he was happy with the level in the club’s first official tournament.

He added: The level has developed a lot, compared to the Abu Dhabi Championship organized by the club last February, and this is due to the quality of training and the seriousness of everyone, and their desire to develop for the better, and I am confident that the team has a lot to offer in the upcoming benefits internally and externally.

Avinash revealed that although Angela plays under 71 kg, she competed in the 81 kg weight, to give her colleague Paula the opportunity to compete for the gold medal, which she succeeded in.