Ali Maali (Dubai)

The Abu Dhabi Water Sports Club is holding its first outdoor training camp, in Kazan, from 5 to 15 August. It was chosen for the availability of elements for the success of the camp, especially since it hosted the World Swimming Championships, and includes high-quality facilities, through which the maximum benefit can be achieved for our swimmers.

Engineer Saeed Al Jasmi, vice president of the club, said that the Kazan camp comes as an activation of the joint cooperation agreement last May between the club, the Swimming Federation and the Republic of Tatarstan.

Saeed Al Jasmi said: There are many upcoming Arab and local championships for which swimmers are prepared, especially since the club is one of the modern and specialized clubs, and we aim through it to highlight our talents in swimming, which serves the game, and contributes to the external participations that bear the name of the country.