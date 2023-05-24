The Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company “Tadweer” succeeded in recycling more than 967 thousand tons of waste from various parts of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi during the first quarter of 2023 and converting it into environmentally friendly resources, as part of its keenness to continue efforts to reduce the proportion of waste through treatment and recycling Waste of different types and sizes and converting it into environmentally friendly products to benefit from in various fields and projects.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, Ibrahim Abdul Majeed Al Ali, Director of the Strategic Planning and Policy Department, affirmed the company’s commitment with regard to the technology used in waste treatment and recycling operations to adopt best practices and innovative technologies with the aim of increasing the rate of diverting waste away from landfills in the company’s facilities, including Construction and demolition crushers.

He stated that the company seeks, through its facilities for the recycling of demolition and construction waste, to contribute to reducing the rate of waste generated from construction activities and demolition waste, as it is sorted and broken up to produce gravel of various sizes and used in vital national projects, paving roads and leveling soil, in addition to using sand resulting from operations Treatment in covering the waste transported to landfills and landfills.

He added that “Tadweer” succeeded in raising the efficiency of the Abu Dhabi facility for the recycling of demolition and construction waste during the year 2020, as approximately 1,656 cells were increased, with a covered area equivalent to 11,000 square meters, with the aim of replacing fossil fuels with clean solar energy and reducing the carbon footprint by providing more than 1,300 tons of energy. Carbon dioxide gas is equivalent to planting 4,133 trees, in addition to providing more than 480 thousand liters of diesel on a monthly basis, which contributes to preserving the environment and protecting it from harmful emissions.

He said that “Tadweer” has succeeded in developing and restarting the Abu Dhabi fertilizer production stations in its three branches (Mafraq – Al Khatim – Liwa), which has a capacity of 40,000 tons annually for the recycling of organic and agricultural waste in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the production of national organic fertilizers with high specifications and conforming to the requirements The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, which can be used in municipal projects, farms and palm oases for Hussein, increase soil fertility, reduce water consumption and avoid the use of chemical fertilizers, which contributes to preserving the environment and supporting the national economy of the state.

And he indicated that “Tadweer” is working to collect dead animals in Al Ain and its environs from 11,600 farms and transfer them to the incineration facility, which is about 35 km away from the center of Al Ain, and the capacity of the station reaches 650 kg per hour per batch to be converted into non-hazardous ashes. It is sent to landfills especially for ash.

He pointed out that the company is working to monitor emissions resulting from the incinerator site in accordance with international environmental, health and safety standards followed in the country, in line with the company’s keenness to develop infrastructure and find sustainable solutions in accordance with international practices and standards. Pointing out that it has established an incinerator to treat the waste of dead animals in Abu Dhabi region and its environs, in accordance with all environmental requirements, as the incinerator has a capacity of 2000 kg per hour. The facility collects and treats all dead animal waste from farms, manors, and others in accordance with environmental laws and regulations in the country.

As for the tire recycling stations, he said that the Gulf Rubber Factory in Al Ain of the Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company (Tadweer) is the first of its kind in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in the field of tire recycling, as the station has a capacity of 120 tons per day to recycle tires and convert them into friendly products. For the environment using advanced technology in its operations, which includes cutting, grinding, sifting, sorting and classification to produce different sizes of rubber granules, which are used to produce rubber floors, artificial turf for golf, children’s playgrounds, soundproofing materials, and are also added to asphalt mixtures for streets, and production lines work on sorting steel wires through The use of special magnetic devices for the use of steel in other metallurgical industries.

On the company’s current goals, he stressed that Tadweer is working to continue its efforts to provide a safe and sustainable environment by adopting the latest technologies and finding innovative solutions, in addition to partnering with various leading local and international entities to launch initiatives and projects that contribute to achieving the company’s strategic goals for the year 2028 aimed at Treating and recycling the equivalent of 85% of the waste in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

And regarding the company’s plans to develop and increase the efficiency of annual waste treatment and recycling operations, he pointed to the success of “Tadweer” in processing and recycling approximately 34% of waste of various types and sizes. The company is committed to continuing its efforts to raise the efficiency of its stations for recycling demolition and construction waste during the year. current.

He added that the company is committed to continuing its efforts to improve its services by evaluating the pilot phase of smart containers and providing awareness programs to encourage community members to sort waste and adopt a culture of recycling, as well as strengthening partnerships with various local and international agencies with the aim of developing and improving technologies used to produce hydrogen from waste, as well as improving waste management procedures. Demolition in the Emirate, in coordination and partnership with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, in line with the visions and aspirations of the company aimed at making the Emirate of Abu Dhabi the cleanest and most sustainable.

Regarding the company’s plans and future projects, he said, “Tadweer” is seeking to establish a resource recovery plant (MRF) and an alternative fuel generation plant (RDF) – in Abu Dhabi, which will treat and recycle solid municipal waste, commercial and industrial waste, in addition to working on the implementation of the gas extraction project. From the landfill, which will process the waste sent to the landfills.

Regarding the most important results achieved by Tadweer since its inception, he stressed that the company has succeeded in achieving many achievements since its inception, including raising the rate of diversion of waste produced in the emirate to reach 35% during the year 2022, by adopting a sustainable management approach to waste management, by providing And the management of 20 special waste centers in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which contributes to encouraging residents and residents to sort waste, participate and adopt a culture of recycling.

He added that “Tadweer” was able to contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 272,000 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2 Eq.), by recycling 349,421 tons of municipal solid waste during the period between 2018 and 2022, and succeeded in collecting and transporting all types of waste. Waste produced in the emirate of various sizes through the management of operational contracts and licenses to practice environmental services, and also succeeded in developing the “My Policy” system, which is a database of waste generated in the emirate that works to link waste production sites with environmental service providers to ensure that waste is transported in a safe manner.

He stated that the company provides a control and control center to monitor waste and its movement by monitoring more than 4,000 waste transport vehicles, as well as monitoring waste containers in the emirate.

He pointed to the company’s supervision of recycling and waste treatment plants in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, which include 3 stations for the treatment of medical and hazardous waste, two stations for incineration of dead animals, two stations for recycling demolition and construction waste, in addition to a plant for the production of organic fertilizer resulting from the recycling of agricultural waste and organic waste of animals, and a recycling plant. Tires and converting them into environmentally friendly products that support the circular economy.

The Director of the Strategic Planning and Policy Department at “Tadweer” said that the company succeeded in establishing a special engineering landfill in Al Ain that works to provide innovative methods and solutions for waste destruction and beneficial use in accordance with the best international practices in this field and to meet the increase in population growth.