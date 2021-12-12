[F1] – Good evening dear readers of FormulaPassion.it, the updates relating to the double protest presented by Mercedes against the outcome of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix won by Max Verstappen in front of Lewis Hamilton.

17.45 – All the cars have passed the technical checks required after the race.

17.42 – By radio Hamilton in the radio team spoke of “World manipulated”.

17.40 – As reported by Sky Sport Deutschland there will be no official interviews from Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff today.

17.35 – Hearings are underway between the Red Bull men, Mercedes and the Commissioners. The very high offices of the respective teams are involved in these crucial phases, Adrian Newey also introduced himself to the Stewards.

17.30 – Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo at the end of the race declared that Max Verstappen deserves the title, but that in the end there was so much confusion that not even they know how to feel on an emotional level.

17.15 – Lewis Hamilton has deserted the press conference, will release official statements like any Mercedes man after the decisions of the Commissioners. Max Verstappen commented on the Mercedes protest: “It’s the summary of the season”.