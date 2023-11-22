Last effort

In Abu Dhabi, in what will be the last act of the 2023 Formula 1 season, attention will be focused above all on the Mercedes-Ferrari challenge. Obviously the world title is not up for grabs, but – apart from the historic rivalry between two of the most important manufacturers in the world – the role of second force behind Red Bull would represent an important certificate for entering the off-season with a greater awareness of one’s means in view of the 2024 season. The clash, as also underlined by Toto Wolff himself, starts practically from scratch.

Mercedes will be able to count on a very narrow advantage of just four points at Yas Marina. Almost certainly, therefore, whoever is able to best interpret the characteristics of the Emirates circuit will be able to prevail in the race for the role of vice-champion. After the great exploit in Las Vegas, there is a certain optimism in Ferrari. It is no mystery that the Abu Dhabi layout will be less favorable than that of the Strip, but the team principal of the red, Frederic Vasseur, tried to motivate the team as much as possible in view of the last trip of the year.

Vasseur’s grit

“We have reached the end of this season and it is time for all of us to make one last effort before some well-deserved rest. In Las Vegas we demonstrated that we know how to work very well and that we are able to deal with even the most anomalous situations without losing concentration – commented the French manager, making a clear reference to the ‘manhole-gate’ case which ruined the Sainz’s Las Vegas weekend – we must continue like this in Abu Dhabi too, where we arrive having almost completely closed the gap in the standings to Mercedes for second place among the Constructors”.

“We have now learned to know our single-seater and we know that its level of competitiveness in Abu Dhabi will not be equal to that of Las Vegas – concluded Vasseur – but we are also well aware of how much the values ​​between the teams occupying the positions from second to fourth are close together. Every detail can make the difference, and the positive outcome of our season will be played out point by point. We want to be the ones to have the upper hand, we have to give it our all.”