Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Abu Dhabi University students won the second and third places in the “X-Research” competition organized by the Horizon University College in Sharjah, which aimed to provide an educational platform for students from various parts of the Emirates to demonstrate and enhance students’ skills in scientific research and leadership. Male and female students from five universities participated in the competition, who presented their student research within the concept of “application of emerging technologies and sustainability.” Students Ahmed Abu Ghaly, Abdullah Al-Salmani, and Ahmed Al-Sufi from the Department of Electrical and Computer and Biomedical Engineering at Abu Dhabi University won second place for their project on “Smart Photovoltaic Units”, under the supervision of Dr. Anas Al-Tarabsheh, Associate Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the College of Engineering at Abu Dhabi University. . Hamna Anfer, a student from the College of Health Sciences at Abu Dhabi University, won the third place for her project “Vertical Agriculture in the United Arab Emirates”.