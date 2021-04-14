Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Abu Dhabi University students won the third edition of the “Robot” competition from the Emirates Global Aluminum Company, where three teams of electronics, communications, mechanical, electrical and computer engineering students at the university won three centers out of the first four places (first, third and fourth), leading the universities participating in the competition for the year. Second in a row.

Emirates Global Aluminum provided a valuable grant for research projects presented by students of electrical, mechanical and computer engineering, where the first-place winning team received an amount of 70,000 dirhams, and the third-place winning team received 10,000 dirhams.

In the third edition, students of Abu Dhabi University worked through their research projects to develop an independent device to measure the condition of furnaces in EGA, which operate at very high temperatures. The winning robot (drone) must be able to take aerial photographs of the furnaces and use artificial intelligence techniques to analyze the image data.