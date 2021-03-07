With the support of the Research and Programs Funded Office at Abu Dhabi University and the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC), electrical and computer engineering students at the university designed and developed a comprehensive system called “D1Cart”, which is a robot that uses artificial intelligence to help people of determination to shop easily. And comfort.

The “D1Cart” consists of a robotic arm and lifting mechanism that is controlled via a remote control stick to help people of determination reach and pick up products on high shelves effortlessly. The control system was developed according to several precise factors, including speed, sensitivity and reliability, as well as focusing on providing enough space for the user to enable him to control the tool manually in an easy and simple way. The tool was also supported by an automatic barcode scanning system that aims to provide convenience and speed for people of determination, given that they do not need to wait in payment queues. This integrated system helps to reduce the interaction of people of determination with workers in shopping centers and shoppers, which contributes to strengthening the preventive measures and safety measures taken to preserve health and face the risk of infection with Covid-19.

“D1Cart” was designed by electrical and computer engineering students at Abu Dhabi University: Abdullah Saeed Jad, Abdullah Islam Rashid, Saeed Darwish Al-Khumairi, and Al-Bari Muhammad Department, under the supervision of Dr. Muhammad Ghazal, Professor and Head of the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, and Dr. Muhammad Al-Khader, Associate Professor and Head of the Department Mechanical engineering at the university.

The students were able to design and develop “D1Cart” over several months of diligent work, continuing to employ their scientific and practical skills to come up with innovative ideas to develop the tool and provide it to serve and benefit the community.





