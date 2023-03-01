The College of Engineering at Abu Dhabi University opened a modern research laboratory for 3D concrete printing on the university’s campus in Abu Dhabi, as part of its tireless efforts to provide its students with distinctive educational opportunities, and in line with the sustainability agenda of the United Arab Emirates. The laboratory, equipped with advanced 3D printing technologies, will contribute to the creation of models of concrete structures, producing intricate shapes and designs difficult to achieve using conventional construction methods.

The laboratory will provide faculty and students with the latest 3D printing equipment, including the “Gantry 3D Concrete” printer, which is the first of its kind in a university laboratory in the UAE, which is characterized by its ability to build various concrete models and structures at a laboratory level, such as columns, beams and walls. , in different shapes and sizes.

Abu Dhabi University, by offering its students similar innovative learning opportunities, is looking forward to promoting innovation and creativity in the fields of 3D concrete printing and stimulating their sustainability. Innovative designs between faculty and students, and help provide a more inclusive environment for female students to actively participate in a sector that is usually dominated by males, because 3D concrete printing is a low-tech construction technology that relies more on high technology.

The Director of Abu Dhabi University, Professor Ghassan Awad, said: “Through this advanced facility, we seek to provide our students and faculty members with the tools and resources necessary to launch new ideas and promote innovation in this field, based on Abu Dhabi University’s constant keenness to advance the innovation efforts of students, faculty members and the community. Emiratis in general, and provide them with sustainable and comprehensive solutions to overcome the challenges inherent in this sector, as well as provide a comprehensive educational experience and modern technologies to develop the future skills of our students, and prepare a promising generation of researchers and innovators.

The laboratory is the result of Abu Dhabi University’s recent winning of the prestigious Aspire grant, which is presented by the Advanced Technology Research Council in the United Arab Emirates. The award-winning research team, led by Dr. Samer Al Martini and Dr. Reem Sabouni, will study 3D concrete printing technology and determine its importance in promoting sustainability and developing the vital construction sector in the UAE.

3D printing allows for accurate measurements, with minimal waste of raw materials during the construction process, and is characterized by energy savings compared to traditional construction methods, and the implementation of construction in record time, without the need for many transfers of raw materials. This technology produces designs that are highly creative and unique in the field of construction, and promotes sustainable construction practices by reducing waste in building materials in addition to developing the local manufacturing and construction sector, which in general reduces the carbon footprint associated with transporting building materials over long distances.