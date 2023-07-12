Abu Dhabi University ranked 58th out of 167 universities in 15 countries, in the list of the best emerging universities in the world for the current year, according to the Times Higher Education ranking of modern international universities, in its first participation in this category.

The university also ranked fourth as the best academic institution in the UAE out of 10 universities, and sixth in the region out of 210 universities from 21 countries.

During the past few years, the university has achieved great development across its various programs and specializations, and has shown a high-level performance in the field of teaching and its techniques, which has ensured that it ranked first in the country and second in the region, in addition to winning second place for citations from scientific research of the university, as well as for the international outlook index. at the level of the UAE.

The Director of Abu Dhabi University, Professor Ghassan Awad, said: “We at Abu Dhabi University are committed to providing quality programs that are internationally accredited, and to continue investing in scientific research to stimulate innovation and instill a culture of creative thinking among faculty members and students.”

According to the “Times Higher Education Rankings”, Abu Dhabi University has won several advanced positions for its excellence in teaching, scientific research, curricula and others. The highest percentage in the number of its international students.

Abu Dhabi University is famous for its advanced and internationally accredited programs and curricula, and its graduates enjoy high employment opportunities, as they lead the graduate employment index in the UAE according to the “Times Higher Education” classifications, while the university ranks second in the country and 10th in the world in terms of international outlook.

Abu Dhabi University was finally ranked 59th as the best university according to the “Times Higher Education Ranking of Universities in Asia for the year 2023”, as it competed with more than 669 universities from 31 countries.

It was among the top four universities in the UAE and the first in the field of teaching.